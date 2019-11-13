Does 1000mercis's (EPA:ALMIL) Past Performance Indicate A Weaker Future?

Analyzing 1000mercis's (ENXTPA:ALMIL) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It enables us to reflect on whether or not the company has met expectations, which is a powerful signal for future performance. Today I will assess ALMIL's recent performance announced on 30 June 2019 and compare these figures to its long-term trend and industry movements.

ALMIL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2019) of €3.6m has declined by -15% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -7.7%, indicating the rate at which ALMIL is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Let's examine what's occurring with margins and if the whole industry is facing the same headwind.

In terms of returns from investment, 1000mercis has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 7.5% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 4.6% is below the FR Media industry of 4.8%, indicating 1000mercis's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for 1000mercis’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 11% to 6.0%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 0.6% to 39% over the past 5 years.

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. In some cases, companies that endure a prolonged period of decline in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the recent industry disruption and expansion. You should continue to research 1000mercis to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

