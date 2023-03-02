What does 15 feet of snow look like? Yosemite National Park shows us rare winter scene

Yosemite National Park is closed to all visitors after experiencing significant snowfall throughout the park, according to the national park’s website.

Some areas of the park have measured as much as 15 feet of snow. Crews are working to restore critical services within the park to allow for visitors to safely return, the park says in a Facebook post.

Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford, said the Yosemite area is no longer under a blizzard warning, but the area could see a dusting and possibly as much as one inch of snow Wednesday.

Ochs said the Yosemite area could get as much as 6-12 inches of snow on Saturday night into Sunday morning, with the possibility of higher elevations seeing as much as 15 inches of snow.

According to the National Park Service website, there is no estimated date for reopening.

Tent cabins at Curry Village in Yosemite National Park are nearly covered in snow. Yosemite is closed to visitors after the park experienced significant snowfall with some areas recording up to 15 feet of snow, according to the National Park Service Facebook post on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Image courtesy of Yosemite National Park.

A porch in Curry Village in Yosemite National Park is framed in snow. Yosemite is closed to visitors after the park experienced significant snowfall with some areas recording up to 15 feet of snow, according to a Yosemite National Park Facebook post on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Image courtesy of Yosemite National Park.