How does $183K a year in SC sound? Here are the 8 highest-paying open state jobs for November

If you’d like one of the highest-paying full-time jobs offered by the state of South Carolina in November, you’ll need to be a computer technology expert, an attorney or a pharmacist.

The state has eight open positions for full-time employment on its jobs portal website that pay annual salaries between around $150,000 to $183,000 on the high end. The top jobs on the list are all based in Richland County.

Four of the eight jobs are tied for offering the highest potential pay.

The most recently posted top-paying position is for a risk management and compliance manager with a salary range between $99,030 and $183,219 a year.

The state’s website shows that the position, posted on Nov. 6, is based in Richland County with the Department of Administration. The person hired would need to specialize in IT risk management. Responsibilities for the job include assisting in implementing security policies, processes, technologies and practices for the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice, identifying information security and compliance requirements, managing regular intrusion detection and vulnerability reporting coordinating required fixes and other work.

Next most recently posted job on the list is for an attorney with the Comptroller General’s Office, with a salary range between $99,030 and $183,219 a year. Posted on Nov. 3 and based in Richland County, the job would be to oversee and manage the provision of all legal services for the state’s central accounting agency. The attorney hired would provide strategic guidance, consultation and support to management on a range of legal and associated issues.

The job of of pharmacy supervisor for the Department of Mental Health in Columbia was posted on Nov. 2 and also offers a salary range between $99,030 and $183,219 a year.

The person hired would be responsible for assisting in establishing procedures, supervising and coordinating general daily operations for all pharmacy services, participate in all phases of practice of professional pharmaceutical care, among other work.

To view the total list of open South Carolina state government jobs and to apply, click here.

Below is a list of the state’s five other highest-paying, open full-time jobs in November.

Program manager: State Auditor’s Office — $99,030-$183,219





Executive director: Beckman Center for Mental Health Services — $81,388-$150,585





Nurse practitioner: Department of Mental Health — $105,000-$150,585





Nurse practitioner: Department of Mental Health (SCT team and clinic) — $81,388-$150,585





Nurse practitioner: Department of Mental Health (BPH-forensics) — $81,388-$150,585



