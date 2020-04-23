How Does 1pm's (LON:OPM) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding 1pm (LON:OPM) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 40% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 43% over a quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 59% share price decline, over the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does 1pm Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

1pm's P/E of 2.87 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.4) for companies in the diversified financial industry is higher than 1pm's P/E.

1pm's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

1pm's earnings per share fell by 19% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 11% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting 1pm's P/E?

1pm's net debt is 6.9% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On 1pm's P/E Ratio

1pm has a P/E of 2.9. That's below the average in the GB market, which is 13.2. With only modest debt, it's likely the lack of EPS growth at least partially explains the pessimism implied by the P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about 1pm's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 2.1 to 2.9 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.