What Does 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how 1st Source Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SRCE) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. 1st Source has a P/E ratio of 14.43, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for 1st Source:

P/E of 14.43 = $45.85 ÷ $3.18 (Based on the year to December 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each $1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It’s great to see that 1st Source grew EPS by 22% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 8.0% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does 1st Source’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (13.7) for companies in the banks industry is roughly the same as 1st Source’s P/E.

Its P/E ratio suggests that 1st Source shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. So if 1st Source actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. Checking factors such as the tenure of the board and management could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does 1st Source’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals 19% of 1st Source’s market cap. That’s enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you’re comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On 1st Source’s P/E Ratio

1st Source has a P/E of 14.4. That’s below the average in the US market, which is 16.7. The company hasn’t stretched its balance sheet, and earnings growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one might have expected a higher P/E ratio. That may be worth further research.