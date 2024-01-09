Does $200K a year in SC sound good to you? Here are the 5 highest paying open state jobs in January

Two South Carolina counties are looking for public defenders, among the 1,600 open positions in state government this month.

At a salary of $212,786, the job entails providing legal defense for those who cannot afford a lawyer in Spartanburg and Dillon counties and supervising other public defenders. They were the highest paying jobs on the state’s jobs website Monday.

The appointment is for four years.

Requirements are a law degree with a license to practice law in South Carolina for five years and to be certified to defend capital cases.

The state is also looking for a director of State Audits at a salary range of $99,030 to - $183,219. The director, who reports to the state auditor, “directs and oversees the audits of the State of South Carolina’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, South Carolina Statewide Single Audit, and any individual agencies or governmental entities required by law,” the job posting says. The job requires a bachelor’s degree, CPA license and eight years of audit experience, including five years as a supervisor. The job includes some travel.

The state Department of Administration is looking for a senior systems architect, also at a salary range of $99,030 and $183,219 a year.

This is a job in information technology that is responsible for “planning, designing, developing, and implementing enterprise security architecture solutions that align with business goals and risk tolerance.”

It requires a bachelor’s degree in information technology and experience in business administration, computer science, mathematics, engineering, management information science, networking-telecommunications, and/or data processing.

A nurse practitioner at the Aiken-Barnwell Mental Health Center is being sought at a salary of $81,388 to $150,585 a year. The job requires a master’s degree in nursing and S.C. Board of Nursing licensure as a nurse practitioner.

Nurse practitioners are also needed at the Mental Health Centers in Columbia, Spartanburg and Greenville.

A director of finance is needed at Northeastern Technical College in Chesterfield. The salary range is $81,388 to $150,585.