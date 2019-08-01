Does 3U Holding (ETR:UUU) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that 3U Holding AG (ETR:UUU) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is 3U Holding's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at March 2019 3U Holding had debt of €22.3m, up from €21.2m in one year. However, it does have €12.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €9.93m.

How Strong Is 3U Holding's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, 3U Holding had liabilities of €11.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €24.2m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €12.4m and €4.91m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total €18.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because 3U Holding is worth €49.4m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine 3U Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year 3U Holding managed to grow its revenue by 6.2%, to €50m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

Caveat Emptor

Over the last twelve months 3U Holding produced an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss. Indeed, it lost €412k at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. Quite frankly we think the balance sheet is far from match-fit, although it could be improved with time. On the bright side, we note that trailing twelve month EBIT is worse than the free cash flow of €1.0m and the profit of €2.1m. So if we focus on those metrics there seems to be a chance the company will manage its debt without much trouble. For riskier companies like 3U Holding I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.