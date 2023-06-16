How does $41,666 a month sound? Here are 10 Texas state job openings that pay the most

The median salary for a Texas state government employee is about $50,000, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a whole lot more money if you have the chops.

Here are some of the highest-paying jobs currently being advertised by Texas state agencies, according to postings on the state Workforce Solutions Office website. Each job differs in required experience, education and certifications. And the jobs are based all over the state, so you wouldn’t necessarily have to move to Austin.

You can search all state jobs at workintexas.com.

Assistant vice president clinical facilities and design integration: $41,666 a month

Agency: The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Location: Dallas

This position leads the assessment, development, coordination, implementation and transition of clinical facilities at UT Southwestern. Other duties include providing directing and expertise for staff, along with serving as a project manager for planning and assessment initiatives. The job listing closes on Sept. 10, 2023.

Psychiatrist III: $20,971 a month

Agency: Health and Human Services

Location: El Paso

This position performs advanced psychiatric assessment work and reports directly to the state hospital medical director. Other duties include diagnosing, treating and monitoring state hospital patients. This job listing closes on Dec. 5, 2023.

Chief of State Epidemiologist: $15,000-$20,971 a month

Agency: Department of State Health Services

Location: Austin

This position assists the executive leadership of the Department of State Health Services in measuring the health status of the state. Duties include analyzing data, reviewing health indicators, developing reports, attending meetings and advising all things related to epidemiology. The job listing closes July 10, 2023.

Director of Transportation Ops: $15,750 a month

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Location: Abilene

The position oversees the transportation operations role for district highways and facilities in line with department standards. Along with reporting to the district engineer, the position manages a group of employees in a transportation operations. Other duties include acting as a liaison on traffic and safety projects, coordinating with district on schematics and reviewing traffic control plans. This job listing closes on June 12, 2024.

Chief for the Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division: $12,916-$15,416 a month

Agency: Office of the Attorney General

Location: Austin

The consumer protection division works to protects people from fraudulent businesses, deceptive advertising and filing civil lawsuits against said companies. The position directs and develops production goals, implements policies and ensures the division’s objectives are met. The job listing closes on May 26, 2024.

Texas Historical Commission executive director: $13,054-$14,022 a month

Agency: Texas Historical Commission

Location: Austin

This position performs administrative and consultative work under the oversight of the Texas Historical Commission. Duties include the management of historic sites, an understanding of the economic impact of preservation and coordinating with the preservation community such as in museums and county offices. The job listing closes on June 2, 2024.

Newborn screening medical director: $11,272-$15,168 a month





Agency: Department of State Health Services

Location: Austin

The position serves as the medical director to the newborn screening program. Duties include policy and protocol development, advising staff of unusual or difficult medical care and coordinating research projects. The job listing on June 30, 2023.

Deputy District Engineer: $10,166-$17,250 a month

Agency: Texas Department of Transportation

Location: Tyler

This position assists in management and engineering oversight of all activities related to the Tyler district. Duties include transportation planning, operations, construction, inspection, engineering design and maintenance of bridges and highways. The job listing closes Feb. 24, 2024.

Auxiliary IT Director: $7,416-$12,583 a month

Agency: Texas Tech University

Location: Lubbock

This position directs, plans, coordinates and supervises the operations and activities of a small specialized department. Duties include developing and implementing policies, administering the budget, organizing tasks and serve as a liaison with university personal. The job listing closes June 30, 2023.

Network engineer IV: $9,583 a month

Agency: University of Texas at Dallas

Location: Richardson

This position operates as a senior network engineer and team lead for developing and maintaining an enterprise network to support both academics and advanced research activities. The employee directly engages with the university’s systems and must have the ability to provide hands-on assistance, develop or modify software and have good communication skills. This job listing closes on July 6, 2023.