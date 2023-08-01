How does a $72K salary sound? Check out 5 open positions with Kentucky state government

If you’re job hunting or even just need a change of pace, work in state government is known for its security, steady pay and good benefits.

In Kentucky, the average annual pay for a government employee is $53,792, or about $26 an hour, according to employment site ZipRecruiter. We’ve rounded up several well-paying open government jobs, and in many of them, you may end up earning more than the average.

As of Monday, each of the positions are still unfilled, but you may not want to put off applying. Here’s a look at who’s hiring in Kentucky and where to apply. You can search all open positions through the Kentucky Personnel Cabinet’s website at personnel.ky.gov.

Fisheries biologist II

Salary: $3,172.18 to $4,699.50 (monthly)

Location: Frankfort

Hiring Agency: Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet

If you’re looking for an unconventional job that isn’t office work, this may be perfect. In this position, you’ll work outdoors to preserve the Bluegrass State’s fish and wildlife.

Your work will focus on studying the state’s water reservoirs, specifically the overall health of its fish populations. According to the job description, responsibilities span everything from gathering samples in the field, organizing and executing long-term research projects and potentially educating the public about your findings.

Apply before Aug. 17 for a shot at reeling in this job.

Administrative branch manager

Salary: $4,094.14 to $6,065.28 (monthly)

Location: Hanson in Hopkins County

Hiring Agency: General Government Cabinet

The job title might sound mundane, but it belies a vital role within the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs helping to run the Western Kentucky Veterans Center. In this role, you’ll oversee supervision and management of the center’s human resources, payroll, financial services and procurement departments. You’ll coordinate with other government agencies and officials, train new supervisors and make disciplinary decisions at times. Ultimately, your job is to ensure an environment for compassionate care.

The advertisement for this position closes Aug. 3.

Policy and research consultant

Salary: $70,768.32 (annual)

Location: Frankfort

Hiring Agency: Cabinet for Health and Family Services

If you have a knack for research, this may be a perfect fit for you, and you’ll get to study issues related to human services and child welfare. The mission of this position is to help guide the Department of Community Based Services strategic planning efforts. Overall, you’ll be using your research skills to discover new ways the agency can run more effectively and efficiently.

The advertisement for this position closes Aug. 6.

Office of Inspector General investigator II

Salary: $53,171.52 (annual)

Location: Varies

Hiring Agency: Cabinet for Health and Family Services

If you’re a crack detective, Kentucky’s Office of Inspector General is looking to hire someone who can conduct internal investigations of waste, fraud and abuse. Your work will help maintain the integrity of Kentucky’s government, including its important programs like its food stamps and Medicaid, among others.

Job responsibilities include establishing contacts and performing surveillance, gathering evidence, analyzing said evidence and presenting your findings in writing and in the courtroom.

The advertisement for this position closes Aug. 3.

Kentucky Horse Park Equine operations section supervisor

Salary: $36,913.92 to $54,687.36 (annual)

Location: Lexington

Hiring Agency: Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet

In this position, you’ll oversee activities at the Kentucky Horse Park’s Big Barn, a facility that houses six different breeds of draft horses and one of the busiest at the facility, according to the job description.

As a supervisor, you’ll still be expected to get your hands dirty. Job responsibilities include feeding and watering the horses, bathing them, saddling, mucking stalls and generally keeping the horses and barn in a healthy, presentable condition.

Your job also has a public-facing component, as well. You should be able to confidently drive a trolly and share information about the Kentucky Horse Park on tours open to the public, following a memorized script. Overall, it’s your job to serve as a source of information about the park, including all its activities and programs, so you should know the park inside and out.

The advertisement for this open position closes Aug. 8.

