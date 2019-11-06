Does 8K Miles Software Services Limited (NSE:8KMILES) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll evaluate 8K Miles Software Services Limited (NSE:8KMILES) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for 8K Miles Software Services:

0.13 = ₹1.1b ÷ (₹10.0b - ₹1.7b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

Therefore, 8K Miles Software Services has an ROCE of 13%.

Does 8K Miles Software Services Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. It appears that 8K Miles Software Services's ROCE is fairly close to the Software industry average of 12%. Independently of how 8K Miles Software Services compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

8K Miles Software Services's current ROCE of 13% is lower than its ROCE in the past, which was 25%, 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how 8K Miles Software Services's past growth compares to other companies.

NSEI:8KMILES Past Revenue and Net Income, November 6th 2019 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If 8K Miles Software Services is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

8K Miles Software Services's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

8K Miles Software Services has total liabilities of ₹1.7b and total assets of ₹10.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. Low current liabilities are not boosting the ROCE too much.