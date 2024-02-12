How does $90K in Kansas sound? Check latest open state government jobs and what they pay

Kansas’ unemployment rate sits at 4.8% as of December, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate has pretty much stayed the same the last six months, falling to its lowest at 2.7% in July and August.

Just two months into 2024, it’s not too late to start looking for a new job in the new year, and employment in the public sector may be right for you. The state’s job portal has 751 jobs posted as of Monday, with 33 openings based in Sedgwick County.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2022, the median household income in the county was $65,372. Here are six state job openings in Kansas paying around that or higher in the area and open now.

Public Defender

Agency: Indigents Defense Services

Location: Sedgwick County

Salary: $70,000 to $82,500

Job qualifications: The successful candidate must be a graduate of an accredited law school and an active licensed attorney.

Job description: This defender will represent adults who are charged in local courts with criminal felonies who cannot afford to hire an attorney.

Legal Attorney

Agency: Department for Children and Families

Location: Sedgwick County

Salary: $70,000

Job qualifications: The successful candidate must have a juris doctorate.

Job description: This person will provide representation and litigation on behalf of the Department for Children of Families, as well as review records, staff communications, training and provide legal advice.

Engineering Associate

Agency: Department of Transportation

Location: Sedgwick County

Salary: $63,461

Job qualifications: The successful candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering from an accredited engineering school.

Job description: Based in Wichita, this person will have several responsibilities including checking computations, surveying and inspecting work by contractors on construction projects and more.

Field Survey Project Manager

Agency: Department of Transportation

Location: Statewide

Salary: $79,029 to $84,926

Job qualifications: The successful candidate must have a land-surveying license from the Kansas Board of Technical Professions. Two years of supervisory experience and five years in highway surveying experience is also preferred.

Job description: This position oversees locating, establishing and relocating section corners, as well as reviewing deeds and plans in projects and more. This person supervises all preliminary survey activities for the Bureau of Right of Way.

Local Bridge Engineer

Agency: Department of Transportation

Location: Statewide

Salary: $84,926 to $86,964

Job qualifications: The successful candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering from an accredited engineering school, a professional engineering license and four years of engineering experience.

Job description: This position oversees the coordination of bridge designs on current federally funded projects.

Professional Engineer - Water Structures

Agency: Kansas Department of Agriculture

Location: Statewide

Salary: $85,000 to $90,000

Job qualifications: The successful candidate must have a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a professional engineering license.

Job description: This statewide position has multiple responsibilities, including reviewing engineering plans and specifications, as well as water structure project reports. They will also conduct inspections and complaint investigations and provide specialized engineering work.