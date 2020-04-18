How Does AB Dynamics's (LON:ABDP) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 66% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 34% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 23% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does AB Dynamics Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 34.18 that there is some investor optimism about AB Dynamics. As you can see below, AB Dynamics has a much higher P/E than the average company (8.6) in the auto components industry.

AB Dynamics's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

It's great to see that AB Dynamics grew EPS by 18% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 27% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Is Debt Impacting AB Dynamics's P/E?

With net cash of UK£36m, AB Dynamics has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 11% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On AB Dynamics's P/E Ratio

AB Dynamics trades on a P/E ratio of 34.2, which is above its market average of 13.5. Its strong balance sheet gives the company plenty of resources for extra growth, and it has already proven it can grow. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about AB Dynamics recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 20.6 to 34.2 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.