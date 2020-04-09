How Does Abéo's (EPA:ABEO) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Abéo (EPA:ABEO) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. Given the 72% drop over the last year, some shareholders might be worried that they have become bagholders. What is a bagholder? It is a shareholder who has suffered a bad loss, but continues to hold indefinitely, without questioning their reasons for holding, even as the losses grow greater.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

View our latest analysis for Abéo

How Does Abéo's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Abéo's P/E of 19.63 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (9.6) for companies in the leisure industry is lower than Abéo's P/E.

ENXTPA:ABEO Price Estimation Relative to Market April 9th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Abéo shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Abéo shrunk earnings per share by 58% over the last year. But EPS is up 104% over the last 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Abéo's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Net debt totals a substantial 133% of Abéo's market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Abéo's P/E Ratio

Abéo trades on a P/E ratio of 19.6, which is above its market average of 13.9. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, shareholders are betting on an improvement in earnings from the company. Given Abéo's P/E ratio has declined from 28.4 to 19.6 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.