Does AB Science S.A.’s (EPA:AB) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2001 Alain Moussy was appointed CEO of AB Science S.A. (EPA:AB). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Alain Moussy’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that AB Science S.A. is worth €150m, and total annual CEO compensation is €415k. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at €261k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from €88m to €350m, we found the median CEO compensation was €356k.

So Alain Moussy is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at AB Science has changed from year to year.

Is AB Science S.A. Growing?

AB Science S.A. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 1.3% a year, over the last three years Its revenue is up 12% over last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. So while performance isn’t amazing, we think it really does seem quite respectable.

Has AB Science S.A. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 72% over three years, many shareholders in AB Science S.A. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

Remuneration for Alain Moussy is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

We would like to see somewhat stronger per share growth. And we think the shareholder returns – over three years – have been underwhelming. So suffice it to say we don’t think the compensation is modest! Shareholders may want to check for free if AB Science insiders are buying or selling shares.

