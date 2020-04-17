Does Absolent Group AB (publ) (STO:ABSO) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Absolent Group AB (publ) (STO:ABSO) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Absolent Group:

0.14 = kr111m ÷ (kr1.0b - kr216m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

So, Absolent Group has an ROCE of 14%.

View our latest analysis for Absolent Group

Is Absolent Group's ROCE Good?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see Absolent Group's ROCE is around the 13% average reported by the Building industry. Independently of how Absolent Group compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

We can see that, Absolent Group currently has an ROCE of 14%, less than the 36% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. The image below shows how Absolent Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

OM:ABSO Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Absolent Group? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Absolent Group's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Absolent Group has current liabilities of kr216m and total assets of kr1.0b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 21% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Absolent Group's ROCE

Overall, Absolent Group has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Absolent Group looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity . Here is a free list of companies growing earnings rapidly.