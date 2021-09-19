What Does Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACHC) Share Price Indicate?

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$68.26 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$58.33. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Acadia Healthcare Company's current trading price of US$61.22 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Acadia Healthcare Company’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Acadia Healthcare Company worth?

According to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Acadia Healthcare Company’s ratio of 34.02x is above its peer average of 22.62x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Healthcare industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Acadia Healthcare Company’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Acadia Healthcare Company look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 64% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Acadia Healthcare Company. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ACHC’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ACHC should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ACHC for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ACHC, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Acadia Healthcare Company at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Acadia Healthcare Company and you'll want to know about this.

