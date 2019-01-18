Does Ace Integrated Solutions Limited’s (NSE:ACEINTEG) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we’ll show how Ace Integrated Solutions Limited’s (NSE:ACEINTEG) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Ace Integrated Solutions has a price to earnings ratio of 11.07, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹11.07 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Ace Integrated Solutions:

P/E of 11.07 = ₹26.5 ÷ ₹2.39 (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Ace Integrated Solutions shrunk earnings per share by 5.7% last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 8.2% per year over the last five years.

How Does Ace Integrated Solutions’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see Ace Integrated Solutions has a lower P/E than the average (16.4) in the it industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Ace Integrated Solutions will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Ace Integrated Solutions’s Balance Sheet

Since Ace Integrated Solutions holds net cash of ₹12m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On Ace Integrated Solutions’s P/E Ratio

Ace Integrated Solutions has a P/E of 11.1. That’s below the average in the IN market, which is 17. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity.