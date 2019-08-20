Does Acerinox (BME:ACX) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Acerinox, S.A. (BME:ACX) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Acerinox's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2019 Acerinox had debt of €1.47b, up from €1.33b in one year. However, it does have €839.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €632.7m.

BME:ACX Historical Debt, August 20th 2019 More

A Look At Acerinox's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Acerinox had liabilities of €1.38b due within a year, and liabilities of €1.32b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €839.7m as well as receivables valued at €690.1m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €1.17b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Acerinox is worth €1.99b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

We'd say that Acerinox's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 1.6), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 15.0 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. The bad news is that Acerinox saw its EBIT decline by 17% over the last year. If earnings continue to decline at that rate then handling the debt will be more difficult than taking three children under 5 to a fancy pants restaurant. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Acerinox's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Acerinox recorded free cash flow of 48% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.