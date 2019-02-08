Does Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:AYI) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Measuring Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:AYI) track record of past performance is a valuable exercise for investors. It allows us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess AYI’s recent performance announced on 30 November 2018 and compare these figures to its historical trend and industry movements.

How Did AYI’s Recent Performance Stack Up Against Its Past?

AYI’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 November 2018) of US$358m has jumped 15% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 17%, indicating the rate at which AYI is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is experiencing the hit as well.

NYSE:AYI Income Statement Export February 8th 19 More

In terms of returns from investment, Acuity Brands has invested its equity funds well leading to a 20% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 13% exceeds the US Electrical industry of 7.8%, indicating Acuity Brands has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Acuity Brands’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 21% to 20%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Acuity Brands gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Acuity Brands to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 November 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

