What Does Adairs Limited's (ASX:ADH) Share Price Indicate?

While Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ASX, rising to highs of AU$3.97 and falling to the lows of AU$2.69. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Adairs' current trading price of AU$2.85 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Adairs’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Adairs still cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Adairs’s ratio of 13x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 11.69x, which means if you buy Adairs today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Adairs should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Adairs’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Adairs look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Adairs. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ADH’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ADH? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ADH, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ADH, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

