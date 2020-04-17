What Does Adapteo Oyj's (STO:ADAPT) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to Adapteo Oyj's (STO:ADAPT), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, Adapteo Oyj has a P/E ratio of 34.00. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 2.9%.

View our latest analysis for Adapteo Oyj

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Adapteo Oyj:

P/E of 34.00 = €6.386 ÷ €0.188 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely EUR and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each €1 of company earnings. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

Does Adapteo Oyj Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. As you can see below, Adapteo Oyj has a higher P/E than the average company (16.5) in the construction industry.

OM:ADAPT Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Adapteo Oyj shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Adapteo Oyj shrunk earnings per share by 60% over the last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

So What Does Adapteo Oyj's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Adapteo Oyj has net debt worth a very significant 138% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Verdict On Adapteo Oyj's P/E Ratio

Adapteo Oyj's P/E is 34.0 which is above average (15.2) in its market. With relatively high debt, and no earnings per share growth over twelve months, it's safe to say the market believes the company will improve its earnings growth in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.