Does adesso AG's (ETR:ADN1) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

For investors with a long-term horizon, examining earnings trend over time and against industry peers is more insightful than looking at an earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on adesso AG (ETR:ADN1) useful as an attempt to give more color around how adesso is currently performing.

Could ADN1 beat the long-term trend and outperform its industry?

ADN1's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2018) of €13m has jumped 21% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 34%, indicating the rate at which ADN1 is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, adesso has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 17% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.3% exceeds the DE IT industry of 5.9%, indicating adesso has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for adesso’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 15% to 18%.

What does this mean?

Though adesso's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Positive growth and profitability are what investors like to see in a company’s track record, but how do we properly assess sustainability? You should continue to research adesso to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

