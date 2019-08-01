Does Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Create Value For Shareholders?

Today we are going to look at Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Adtalem Global Education:

0.12 = US$213m ÷ (US$2.1b - US$309m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Adtalem Global Education has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Adtalem Global Education Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, Adtalem Global Education's ROCE appears to be around the 10% average of the Consumer Services industry. Independently of how Adtalem Global Education compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

The image below shows how Adtalem Global Education's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Adtalem Global Education has total assets of US$2.1b and current liabilities of US$309m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 14% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

The Bottom Line On Adtalem Global Education's ROCE

With that in mind, Adtalem Global Education's ROCE appears pretty good. Adtalem Global Education looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .