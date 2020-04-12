Does Advance NanoTek Limited's (ASX:ANO) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Geoff Acton became the CEO of Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) in 2017. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

See our latest analysis for Advance NanoTek

How Does Geoff Acton's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Advance NanoTek Limited is worth AU$245m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$679k for the year to June 2019. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at AU$150k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from AU$158m to AU$630m, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was AU$864k.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Advance NanoTek. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 66% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 34% is other remuneration. Advance NanoTek sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry.

That means Geoff Acton receives fairly typical remuneration for the CEO of a company that size. This doesn't tell us a whole lot on its own, but looking at the performance of the actual business will give us useful context. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Advance NanoTek has changed over time.

ASX:ANO CEO Compensation April 12th 2020 More

Is Advance NanoTek Limited Growing?

Advance NanoTek Limited has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 99% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 117%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Advance NanoTek Limited Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 1440%, over three years, would leave most Advance NanoTek Limited shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Geoff Acton is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

Shareholders would surely be happy to see that shareholder returns have been great, and the earnings per share are up. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Advance NanoTek you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Advance NanoTek, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.