What Does AdvanSix Inc.'s (NYSE:ASIX) Share Price Indicate?

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), which is in the chemicals business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $33.37 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $23.7. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AdvanSix's current trading price of $25.06 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AdvanSix’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is AdvanSix still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.37% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy AdvanSix today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $23.34, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that AdvanSix’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from AdvanSix?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, AdvanSix’s earnings are expected to increase by 27%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ASIX’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ASIX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on AdvanSix. You can find everything you need to know about AdvanSix in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in AdvanSix, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



