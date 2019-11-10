What Does AdVini S.A.'s (EPA:ADVI) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at AdVini S.A.'s (EPA:ADVI) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, AdVini has a P/E ratio of 22.59. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €22.59 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AdVini:

P/E of 22.59 = €27.00 ÷ €1.20 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.

Does AdVini Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (22.6) for companies in the beverage industry is roughly the same as AdVini's P/E.

AdVini's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

AdVini's earnings per share grew by -6.0% in the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 2.5%. In contrast, EPS has decreased by 8.5%, annually, over 3 years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does AdVini's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Net debt totals a substantial 164% of AdVini's market cap. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Bottom Line On AdVini's P/E Ratio

AdVini trades on a P/E ratio of 22.6, which is above its market average of 18.0. With meaningful debt and only modest recent earnings growth, the market is either expecting reliable long-term growth, or a near-term improvement.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth -- so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.

