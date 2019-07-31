Does Aegis Logistics (NSE:AEGISLOG) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Aegis Logistics Limited (NSE:AEGISLOG) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Aegis Logistics's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Aegis Logistics had debt of ₹2.39b at the end of March 2019, a reduction from ₹3.04b over a year. But on the other hand it also has ₹3.64b in cash, leading to a ₹1.25b net cash position.

NSEI:AEGISLOG Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

A Look At Aegis Logistics's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Aegis Logistics had liabilities of ₹8.72b due within 12 months, and liabilities of ₹903.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had ₹3.64b in cash and ₹2.68b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling ₹3.31b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Aegis Logistics has a market capitalization of ₹66.5b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Aegis Logistics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Aegis Logistics has boosted its EBIT by 35%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aegis Logistics's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Aegis Logistics has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. In the last three years, Aegis Logistics's free cash flow amounted to 34% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Aegis Logistics's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of ₹1.3b. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 35% over the last year. So we don't think Aegis Logistics's use of debt is risky. Over time, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, so if you're interested in Aegis Logistics, you may well want to click here to check an interactive graph of its earnings per share history.