How Does AEM Holdings's (SGX:AWX) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

AEM Holdings (SGX:AWX) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 42% gain, recovering from prior weakness. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 95% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

See our latest analysis for AEM Holdings

How Does AEM Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

AEM Holdings's P/E is 10.83. The image below shows that AEM Holdings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the semiconductor industry average (10.3).

SGX:AWX Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

Its P/E ratio suggests that AEM Holdings shareholders think that in the future it will perform about the same as other companies in its industry classification. If the company has better than average prospects, then the market might be underestimating it. Further research into factors such as insider buying and selling, could help you form your own view on whether that is likely.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, AEM Holdings grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 59% gain was both fast and well deserved. Even better, EPS is up 120% per year over three years. So you might say it really deserves to have an above-average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

AEM Holdings's Balance Sheet

With net cash of S$109m, AEM Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 20% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On AEM Holdings's P/E Ratio

AEM Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 10.8, which is fairly close to the SG market average of 10.8. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So at a glance we're a bit surprised that AEM Holdings does not have a higher P/E ratio. All the more so, since analysts expect further profit growth. Click here to research this potential opportunity.. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about AEM Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 7.6 back then to 10.8 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.