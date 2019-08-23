Does AFH Financial Group Plc (LON:AFHP) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how AFH Financial Group Plc's (LON:AFHP) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, AFH Financial Group has a P/E ratio of 15. That means that at current prices, buyers pay £15 for every £1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AFH Financial Group:

P/E of 15 = £2.98 ÷ £0.20 (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

How Does AFH Financial Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (16.7) for companies in the capital markets industry is higher than AFH Financial Group's P/E.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that AFH Financial Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

It's nice to see that AFH Financial Group grew EPS by a stonking 42% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 28% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting AFH Financial Group's P/E?

Since AFH Financial Group holds net cash of UK£7.8m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Verdict On AFH Financial Group's P/E Ratio

AFH Financial Group trades on a P/E ratio of 15, which is fairly close to the GB market average of 16. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. So based on this analysis we'd expect AFH Financial Group to have a higher P/E ratio. Because analysts are even expecting further profit growth, we would venture this stock is worth a closer look..