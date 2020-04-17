Does Afterpay's (ASX:APT) Share Price Gain of 20% Match Its Business Performance?

Afterpay Limited (ASX:APT) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 18% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. Looking at the full year, the company has easily bested an index fund by gaining 20%.

Afterpay isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Afterpay's revenue grew by 97%. That's a head and shoulders above most loss-making companies. While the share price gain of 20% over twelve months is pretty tasty, you might argue it doesn't fully reflect the strong revenue growth. So quite frankly it could be a good time to investigate Afterpay in some detail. Since we evolved from monkeys, we think in linear terms by nature. So if growth goes exponential, opportunity may exist for the enlightened.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

ASX:APT Income Statement April 17th 2020 More

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Afterpay

A Different Perspective

Afterpay shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 20% over the last twelve months. We regret to report that the share price is down 18% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Afterpay you should be aware of, and 1 of them doesn't sit too well with us.

