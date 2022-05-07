Does Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Agios Pharmaceuticals

How Much Debt Does Agios Pharmaceuticals Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2021 Agios Pharmaceuticals had US$97.1m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has US$1.02b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$922.9m net cash.

How Healthy Is Agios Pharmaceuticals' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Agios Pharmaceuticals had liabilities of US$59.8m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$85.9m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.02b as well as receivables valued at US$7.28m due within 12 months. So it actually has US$881.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

Story continues

This surplus liquidity suggests that Agios Pharmaceuticals' balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. On this view, lenders should feel as safe as the beloved of a black-belt karate master. Succinctly put, Agios Pharmaceuticals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Agios Pharmaceuticals can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Agios Pharmaceuticals had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 100%, to US$832k. To be frank that doesn't bode well.

So How Risky Is Agios Pharmaceuticals?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Agios Pharmaceuticals had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$413m of cash and made a loss of US$360m. But at least it has US$922.9m on the balance sheet to spend on growth, near-term. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Agios Pharmaceuticals (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.