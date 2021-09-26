Does Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Agnico Eagle Mines's Improving Profits

In the last three years Agnico Eagle Mines's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Like a wedge-tailed eagle on the wind, Agnico Eagle Mines's EPS soared from US$2.05 to US$3.09, in just one year. That's a commendable gain of 51%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Agnico Eagle Mines's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 43% to US$3.8b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Agnico Eagle Mines?

Are Agnico Eagle Mines Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$12b company like Agnico Eagle Mines. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold US$30m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.2% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Agnico Eagle Mines Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that Agnico Eagle Mines has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Further, the high level of insider ownership impresses me, and suggests that I'm not the only one who appreciates the EPS growth. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Agnico Eagle Mines (including 1 which is concerning) .

Although Agnico Eagle Mines certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

