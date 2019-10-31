How Does Agro Tech Foods's (NSE:ATFL) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

It's great to see Agro Tech Foods (NSE:ATFL) shareholders have their patience rewarded with a 34% share price pop in the last month. The full year gain of 24% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

See our latest analysis for Agro Tech Foods

Does Agro Tech Foods Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 36.93 that there is some investor optimism about Agro Tech Foods. The image below shows that Agro Tech Foods has a higher P/E than the average (14.6) P/E for companies in the food industry.

NSEI:ATFL Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 1st 2019 More

Agro Tech Foods's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. And as that P/E ratio drops, the company will look cheap, unless its share price increases.

Most would be impressed by Agro Tech Foods earnings growth of 24% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 2.9% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Agro Tech Foods's Balance Sheet

The extra options and safety that comes with Agro Tech Foods's ₹404m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Agro Tech Foods's P/E Ratio

Agro Tech Foods trades on a P/E ratio of 36.9, which is above its market average of 13.2. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Agro Tech Foods over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 27.6 back then to 36.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.