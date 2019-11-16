Does Aino Health's (STO:AINO) Share Price Gain of 30% Match Its Business Performance?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Aino Health AB (publ) (STO:AINO) share price is up 30% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Because Aino Health is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Aino Health grew its revenue by 19% last year. We respect that sort of growth, no doubt. While the share price performed well, gaining 30% over twelve months, you could argue the revenue growth warranted it. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

Aino Health boasts a total shareholder return of 30% for the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 15% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. Before spending more time on Aino Health it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

