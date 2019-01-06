How Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance?

After reading Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) most recent earnings announcement (30 September 2018), I found it useful to look back at how the company has performed in the past and compare this against the latest numbers. As a long term investor, I pay close attention to earnings trend, rather than the figures published at one point in time. I also compare against an industry benchmark to check whether Air Products and Chemicals’s performance has been impacted by industry movements. In this article I briefly touch on my key findings.

Did APD beat its long-term earnings growth trend and its industry?

APD’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of US$1.5b has jumped 28% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 5.1%, indicating the rate at which APD is growing has accelerated. What’s the driver of this growth? Let’s take a look at if it is merely attributable to an industry uplift, or if Air Products and Chemicals has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Air Products and Chemicals has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 13% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.0% exceeds the US Chemicals industry of 7.9%, indicating Air Products and Chemicals has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Air Products and Chemicals’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 10% to 12%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 83% to 34% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that have performed well in the past, such as Air Products and Chemicals gives investors conviction. However, the next step would be to assess whether the future looks as optimistic. I suggest you continue to research Air Products and Chemicals to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

