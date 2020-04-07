How Does Air T's (NASDAQ:AIRT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) share price has dived 41% in the last thirty days. Indeed the recent decline has arguably caused some bitterness for shareholders who have held through the 41% drop over twelve months.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does Air T's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Air T's P/E of 79.21 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that Air T has a significantly higher P/E than the average (17.0) P/E for companies in the logistics industry.

Air T's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Air T's earnings per share fell by 72% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have decreased 33% annually. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Air T's P/E?

Air T's net debt is considerable, at 245% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you must keep in mind that these debt levels would usually warrant a relatively low P/E.

The Bottom Line On Air T's P/E Ratio

Air T's P/E is 79.2 which suggests the market is more focussed on the future opportunity rather than the current level of earnings. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. Given Air T's P/E ratio has declined from 133.2 to 79.2 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is significantly less confident about the business today, than it was back then. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.