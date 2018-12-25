What Does Aircastle Limited’s (NYSE:AYR) Share Price Indicate?

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR), which is in the trade distributors business, and is based in United States, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to $22.08 at one point, and dropping to the lows of $16.19. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Aircastle’s current trading price of $16.19 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Aircastle’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What is Aircastle worth?

According to my relative valuation model, the stock seems to be currently fairly priced. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Aircastle’s ratio of 6.38x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 10.48x, which means if you buy Aircastle today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe that Aircastle should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Aircastle’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Aircastle?

NYSE:AYR Future Profit December 25th 18 More

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -2.0% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Aircastle. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? AYR seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on AYR, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AYR for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on AYR should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Aircastle.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



