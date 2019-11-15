Does Ajisen (China) Holdings (HKG:538) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Ajisen (China) Holdings Limited (HKG:538) does have debt on its balance sheet. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Ajisen (China) Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, Ajisen (China) Holdings had CN¥241.7m of debt at June 2019, down from CN¥369.2m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has CN¥1.74b in cash, leading to a CN¥1.50b net cash position.

How Strong Is Ajisen (China) Holdings's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Ajisen (China) Holdings had liabilities of CN¥866.1m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CN¥653.8m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥1.74b as well as receivables valued at CN¥99.7m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥321.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity suggests that Ajisen (China) Holdings is taking a careful approach to debt. Due to its strong net asset position, it is not likely to face issues with its lenders. Simply put, the fact that Ajisen (China) Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In fact Ajisen (China) Holdings's saving grace is its low debt levels, because its EBIT has tanked 40% in the last twelve months. When a company sees its earnings tank, it can sometimes find its relationships with its lenders turn sour. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Ajisen (China) Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Ajisen (China) Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. During the last three years, Ajisen (China) Holdings generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 83% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.