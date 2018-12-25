Does Aker BP ASA’s (OB:AKERBP) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Karl Hersvik has been the CEO of Aker BP ASA (OB:AKERBP) since 2014. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Karl Hersvik’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Aker BP ASA is worth øre79b, and total annual CEO compensation is US$1.9m. (This figure is for the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$721k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$4.0b to US$12b. The median total CEO compensation was US$1.3m.

As you can see, Karl Hersvik is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Aker BP ASA is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Aker BP has changed over time.

Is Aker BP ASA Growing?

On average over the last three years, Aker BP ASA has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 121% each year. Its revenue is up 50% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business.

Has Aker BP ASA Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 326% over three years, Aker BP ASA has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO is paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Aker BP ASA pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. On top of that, in the same period, returns to shareholders have been great. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Aker BP (free visualization of insider trades).

