Does Aker Solutions’s (OB:AKSO) CEO Pay Matter?

Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo has been the CEO of Aker Solutions (OB:AKSO) since 2014. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Aker Solutions has a market cap of øre13b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of øre12m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2016). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at øre7.1m. We examined companies with market caps from øre8.6b to øre27b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was øre6.9m.

As you can see, Luis Antonio Gomes Araujo is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Aker Solutions is paying too much. A closer look at the performance of the underlying business will give us a better idea about whether the pay is particularly generous.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Aker Solutions has changed from year to year.

Is Aker Solutions Growing?

Aker Solutions has reduced its earnings per share by an average of 35% a year, over the last three years. It achieved revenue growth of 12% over the last year.

Sadly for shareholders, earnings per share are actually down, over three years. There’s no doubt that the silver lining is that revenue is up. But it isn’t sufficiently fast growth to overlook the fact that earnings per share has gone backwards over three years. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn’t really justify a high pay packet for the CEO.

Has Aker Solutions Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 78% over three years, Aker Solutions has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at Aker Solutions with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Earnings per share have not grown in three years, and the revenue growth fails to impress us.

However, we can’t argue with the strong returns to shareholders, over the same time period. So on this analysis we’d stop short of criticizing the level of CEO compensation. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Aker Solutions shares with their own money (free access).

