What Does AKWEL’s (EPA:AKW) 12% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we are going to look at AKWEL (EPA:AKW) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for AKWEL:

0.12 = €67m ÷ (€819m - €243m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Therefore, AKWEL has an ROCE of 12%.

Does AKWEL Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. We can see AKWEL's ROCE is around the 12% average reported by the Auto Components industry. Separate from AKWEL's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that, AKWEL currently has an ROCE of 12%, less than the 23% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how AKWEL's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

AKWEL's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

AKWEL has total assets of €819m and current liabilities of €243m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

Our Take On AKWEL's ROCE

Our Take On AKWEL's ROCE

With that in mind, AKWEL's ROCE appears pretty good. AKWEL shapes up well under this analysis, but it is far from the only business delivering excellent numbers .