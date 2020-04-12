What Does Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALK) 11% ROCE Say About The Business?

Today we'll evaluate Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Alaska Air Group:

0.11 = US$1.1b ÷ (US$13b - US$3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Alaska Air Group has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Alaska Air Group's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Alaska Air Group's ROCE is fairly close to the Airlines industry average of 12%. Separate from Alaska Air Group's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

We can see that, Alaska Air Group currently has an ROCE of 11%, less than the 19% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. The image below shows how Alaska Air Group's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

NYSE:ALK Past Revenue and Net Income April 12th 2020 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Alaska Air Group's ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Alaska Air Group has total assets of US$13b and current liabilities of US$3.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 25% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Alaska Air Group's ROCE

With that in mind, Alaska Air Group's ROCE appears pretty good.