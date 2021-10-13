What Does Albemarle Corporation's (NYSE:ALB) Share Price Indicate?

Let's talk about the popular Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). The company's shares led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Albemarle’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in Albemarle?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 28%, trading at US$217 compared to my intrinsic value of $170.00. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Albemarle’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Albemarle?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Albemarle's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 34%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? ALB’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe ALB should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALB for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ALB, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Albemarle as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Albemarle, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

