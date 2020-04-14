How Does Allegiant Travel's (NASDAQ:ALGT) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After The Share Price Drop?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days. That drop has capped off a tough year for shareholders, with the share price down 44% in that time.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

View our latest analysis for Allegiant Travel

Does Allegiant Travel Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.32 that there is some investor optimism about Allegiant Travel. The image below shows that Allegiant Travel has a higher P/E than the average (3.9) P/E for companies in the airlines industry.

NasdaqGS:ALGT Price Estimation Relative to Market April 14th 2020 More

That means that the market expects Allegiant Travel will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Allegiant Travel increased earnings per share by a whopping 42% last year. And earnings per share have improved by 24% annually, over the last five years. So we'd generally expect it to have a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Allegiant Travel's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Allegiant Travel's net debt is 70% of its market cap. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Verdict On Allegiant Travel's P/E Ratio

Allegiant Travel trades on a P/E ratio of 5.3, which is below the US market average of 13.9. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. If it continues to grow, then the current low P/E may prove to be unjustified. Given Allegiant Travel's P/E ratio has declined from 7.9 to 5.3 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.