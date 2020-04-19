How Does Allgeier's (ETR:AEIN) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Those holding Allgeier (ETR:AEIN) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 41% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 14% over a quarter. However, the annual gain of 9.0% wasn't so impressive.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Allgeier's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Allgeier's P/E of 19.38 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (28.8) for companies in the it industry is higher than Allgeier's P/E.

This suggests that market participants think Allgeier will underperform other companies in its industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Allgeier's 222% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. The cherry on top is that the five year growth rate was an impressive 272% per year. So I'd be surprised if the P/E ratio was not above average.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Allgeier's P/E?

Net debt is 27% of Allgeier's market cap. You'd want to be aware of this fact, but it doesn't bother us.

The Verdict On Allgeier's P/E Ratio

Allgeier has a P/E of 19.4. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 17.2. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So on this analysis a high P/E ratio seems reasonable. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Allgeier over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 13.8 back then to 19.4 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.