Does Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Allison Transmission Holdings (NYSE:ALSN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Allison Transmission Holdings' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Allison Transmission Holdings grew its EPS by 5.3% per year. This may not be setting the world alight, but it does show that EPS is on the upwards trend.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note Allison Transmission Holdings achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$2.8b. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Allison Transmission Holdings' future EPS 100% free.

Are Allison Transmission Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Allison Transmission Holdings shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$39m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.9%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Allison Transmission Holdings To Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Allison Transmission Holdings is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Even so, be aware that Allison Transmission Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

