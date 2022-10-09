Does Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Alpha FX Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Alpha FX Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Alpha FX Group's EPS has grown 31% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While Alpha FX Group did well to grow revenue over the last year, EBIT margins were dampened at the same time. So if EBIT margins can stabilize, this top-line growth should pay off for shareholders.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Alpha FX Group's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Alpha FX Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Alpha FX Group insiders did net UK£20k selling stock over the last year, they invested UK£362k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with Alpha FX Group in their watchlist. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Chairman, Clive Kahn, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£139k for shares at about UK£17.50 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Alpha FX Group bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth UK£161m. Coming in at 23% of the business, that holding gives insiders a lot of influence, and plenty of reason to generate value for shareholders. So there is opportunity here to invest in a company whose management have tangible incentives to deliver.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because Alpha FX Group's CEO, Morgan Tillbrook, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Alpha FX Group, with market caps between UK£360m and UK£1.4b, is around UK£1.2m.

The Alpha FX Group CEO received UK£694k in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Is Alpha FX Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Alpha FX Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Alpha FX Group , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

