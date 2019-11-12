Does The Altech Advanced Materials AG (FRA:AMA1) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market?

Anyone researching Altech Advanced Materials AG (FRA:AMA1) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from AMA1's beta value

Zooming in on Altech Advanced Materials, we see it has a five year beta of 1.28. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Altech Advanced Materials shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Altech Advanced Materials's revenue and earnings in the image below.

Does AMA1's size influence the expected beta?

Altech Advanced Materials is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of €4.7m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

Since Altech Advanced Materials tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether AMA1 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Altech Advanced Materials’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

