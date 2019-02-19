What Does Alten SA’s (EPA:ATE) P/E Ratio Tell You?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Alten SA’s (EPA:ATE) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Based on the last twelve months, Alten’s P/E ratio is 20.29. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €20.29 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

See our latest analysis for Alten

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Alten:

P/E of 20.29 = €90.55 ÷ €4.46 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. All else being equal, it’s better to pay a low price — but as Warren Buffett said, ‘It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.’

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by Alten earnings growth of 19% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 16% annually, over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

How Does Alten’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (19.2) for companies in the it industry is roughly the same as Alten’s P/E.

ENXTPA:ATE PE PEG Gauge February 19th 19 More

That indicates that the market expects Alten will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. So if Alten actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I inform my view byby checking management tenure and remuneration, among other things.

Don’t Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don’t forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Alten’s Balance Sheet

Alten’s net debt is 1.6% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Alten’s P/E Ratio

Alten has a P/E of 20.3. That’s higher than the average in the FR market, which is 15.2. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is impressive. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.