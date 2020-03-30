Does AM Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:1849) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll apply a basic P/E ratio analysis to AM Group Holdings Limited's (HKG:1849), to help you decide if the stock is worth further research. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, AM Group Holdings has a P/E ratio of 7.01. That means that at current prices, buyers pay HK$7.01 for every HK$1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for AM Group Holdings:

P/E of 7.01 = SGD0.031 ÷ SGD0.004 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely SGD and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. All else being equal, it's better to pay a low price -- but as Warren Buffett said, 'It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price'.

Does AM Group Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. If you look at the image below, you can see AM Group Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (11.0) in the media industry classification.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that AM Group Holdings shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with AM Group Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

AM Group Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 34% last year.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

AM Group Holdings's Balance Sheet

AM Group Holdings has net cash of S$19m. This is fairly high at 77% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On AM Group Holdings's P/E Ratio

AM Group Holdings has a P/E of 7.0. That's below the average in the HK market, which is 9.0. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. If it achieves that, then there's real potential that the low P/E could eventually indicate undervaluation.